1/
Irving Kanarek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irving's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 12, 1920 - September 2, 2020 Irving Kanarek, loving father, lawyer, and rocket scientist passed away in Orange County, CA at the age of 100. Irving was born in Seattle, WA to Beatrice and Meyer Kanarek. He received his B.A. in chemistry from the University of Washington. He then worked at North American Aviation where he invented a corrosion inhibitor for Inhibited Red Fuming Nitric Acid (rocket fuel) for the Army's Project Nike-America's first operational anti-aircraft missile system.Irving then studied law at Loyola University and was admitted to the California Bar in 1957. He represented defendants in some of the highest profile criminal cases of the 60's, including Charles Manson and Jimmy Lee Smith. He was passionate about the right to counsel for all. He also succeeded in changing the way grand juries were chosen in Orange County, so that more Latinos were included.In his 70's, Irving became a fixture in Newport Beach, CA where he received treatment and overcame colon cancer at Hoag Hospital. Irving loved reading, amusing his children, The Huntington Library, and cracking jokes with his friend Jake O'Hara. Irving is survived by his daughters, Irvina and Walesa Kanarek, nephews Eric and Kany Levine, and his niece Leslie Rosenwaike. A funeral will be held on Fri, Sept 11th 2020, 11AM at Home of Peace Memorial, 4334 Whittier Blvd, LA, CA 90023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Equal Justice Initiative: www.EJI.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved