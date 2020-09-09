May 12, 1920 - September 2, 2020 Irving Kanarek, loving father, lawyer, and rocket scientist passed away in Orange County, CA at the age of 100. Irving was born in Seattle, WA to Beatrice and Meyer Kanarek. He received his B.A. in chemistry from the University of Washington. He then worked at North American Aviation where he invented a corrosion inhibitor for Inhibited Red Fuming Nitric Acid (rocket fuel) for the Army's Project Nike-America's first operational anti-aircraft missile system.Irving then studied law at Loyola University and was admitted to the California Bar in 1957. He represented defendants in some of the highest profile criminal cases of the 60's, including Charles Manson and Jimmy Lee Smith. He was passionate about the right to counsel for all. He also succeeded in changing the way grand juries were chosen in Orange County, so that more Latinos were included.In his 70's, Irving became a fixture in Newport Beach, CA where he received treatment and overcame colon cancer at Hoag Hospital. Irving loved reading, amusing his children, The Huntington Library, and cracking jokes with his friend Jake O'Hara. Irving is survived by his daughters, Irvina and Walesa Kanarek, nephews Eric and Kany Levine, and his niece Leslie Rosenwaike. A funeral will be held on Fri, Sept 11th 2020, 11AM at Home of Peace Memorial, 4334 Whittier Blvd, LA, CA 90023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Equal Justice Initiative: www.EJI.org