September 28, 1933 - April 4, 2019 Irwin Allen died peacefully on April 4th at the age of 85 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. Loving and devoted husband to Joan Allen, his wife of over six decades, he lived in Los Angeles. Born in 1933 in Wilmington, Delaware, Irwin was a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, served in the United States Army, and spent the first part of his career rising to the level of Division Vice President at Scott Paper Company. After additional executive management roles at Sherwin-Williams Paints and Intercraft Industries, Irwin was for twenty-four years the President and CEO of Michels & Company, a furniture manufacturing firm based in South Los Angeles. A longtime member of the Brentwood Country Club, Irwin loved relaxing at the beach, eating good barbecue, and being the family patriarch at dinners with his nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Irwin is survived by his wife Joan, son Bradley, daughter-in-law Rebecca, grandchildren Cecelia and Garrett, nephews and nieces Linda Berkowski, Carol Gaines, David Lipstein, Steven Lipstein, and Cynthia Olinger, and their spouses and children. Funeral services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 7th at 1:00pm. After services, the family will sit shiva on Sunday at his son Bradley's residence in Manhattan Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be sent to the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, 6505 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90048. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary