November 28, 1924 - January 7, 2020 Irwin Morris Schultz, MD, PhD, died, surrounded by his family, in Northridge after a brief illness at the age of 95. He loved the outdoors and his curiosity about the human mind moved him to become a prominent group therapist and psychoanalyst. He took up the cello at 75, and even found a new girlfriend, Jeanette, at 94. Irwin was born the third son of Molly Lebovit Schultz and Louis Schultz in Jersey City, New Jersey. He became an Eagle Scout before going to college at St. Peters and medical school at Georgetown. It was during his internship at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital where he met his wife of 63 years, Ruth Tanenbaum, and they married in 1949. Thereafter, they moved to California where they raised their 3 children. He was an amazing joke and story teller. He spoke Yiddish and his Yiddish jokes were especially unique. His mastery of dialects was legendary. He fell in love with the West and Southwest art, and was a supporter of Native American causes. He would often cap off the week with his signature single malt scotch – straight-up neat. And as a lover of music he was active in a barber shop singing group for decades. Irwin was truly a Mensch, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Irwin is survived by his brother Sidney, children Karen, Rob, and Carl and wife Jan, and grandchildren Brianna, Eric and Arielle. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 19, at 11 AM at Eden Memorial Park, 11500 Sepulveda Boulevard, Mission Hills, CA 91345.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 15, 2020