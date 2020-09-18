August 27, 1952 - September 2, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Israel Garcia announces his passing on September 2, 2020 at the age of 68 in Southern California, where he resided. He will be lovingly remembered by his two children Grissel and Christopher, his brothers Otto and Heladio, and his sister Dora-Letty, as well as his dear extended family in Guatemala. We will miss his smile, laughs and story telling. He was taken from us too soon, may his soul rest in peace. Private services will be held.



