|
|
December 12, 1938 - July 13, 2019 Ivan, 80, loving husband, father, and grandfather, peacefully passed at St. John's. He had been a resident of Mar Vista Hilltop since 1969. Ivan was born in Budapest, Hungary. He spent WWII in Lebeny. At age 7 he moved to Komarom, Hungary. During the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 he fled the country. He arrived at Camp Kilmer, N.J., on his 18th birthday. He lived in New Jersey, Buffalo, then New York City where he studied photography and graduated from the N.Y. Institute of Photography. In the early 1960s he moved to Los Angeles where he resided continuously, with a short interruption for his tour of duty in the U.S. Army where he was stationed at Fort Polk, LA. He became a U.S. citizen in 1966. He was the second of four children born to Joszef Gradinger Galambos and Vilma Tischler. Ivan was predeceased by his older brother Tomas and younger sister Maria. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Deborah; two sons: Guy of San Luis Obispo and Andrew of Mar Vista; two grandsons: Noah and Zane; two granddaughters: Emma and Ezra; two daughters-in-law: Shoshannah and Holly; his mother-in-law Joan Bayley Weamer; and his younger brother, Laszlo, of Komarom, Hungary. Ivan loved photography, travel, tennis, working in his yard, boating, and spending time with his grandkids. He traveled annually to Hungary to nourish his bond with his siblings and his many nephews and nieces. He proudly owned and operated Pico Machine Co. in Culver City for 43 years. He was proud of having put his wife and both sons through college and that they all went on to get advanced degrees. A memorial service will be held at home today. In Hungary a memorial service will be held in September. Some of his ashes will be scattered at sea off Marina del Rey, some interred in Hungary next to his mother and grandmother, and some in Westwood. He was a loyal American, but remained a proud Hungarian. Ivan will be greatly missed by many.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019