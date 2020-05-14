August 31, 1927 - May 7, 2020 J. Donald Waldman, 92, died in Beverly Hills on May 7, 2020. Don was born in Winnipeg, Canada, to Shia and Chana on August 31, 1927. He relocated to Los Angeles in 1949, with his parents and older sister Evelyn following a few years later. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era, then earned an engineering degree from UCLA. Don and Marilyn were married in 1964 and had 55 years together, until Marilyn passed away in 2019. Don is survived by three children, Tom (Carol), Julie Ephraim (Barry), and Amy (Alexander Star); and his eight grandchildren Andrew, Sarah, Grant, Davina, Ariela, Noa, Oliver, and Theodora. Don spent most of his career as founder and chairman of RADCO Inc., providing consulting and engineering services to the manufactured housing industry, retiring on his 80th birthday. Don and Marilyn shared a passion for volunteering, especially in their work for the Concern Foundation for Cancer Research. Don loved to travel, and though he spoke often of his solo adventures he liked nothing better than enjoying the company of Marilyn, his children and also their friends on trips. We will never forget his warmth, humor, intelligence, generosity, and integrity. Immediate family in Southern California will be present for interment at Hillside Memorial Park. Donations in his memory may be made to Concern (www.concernfoundation.org).
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 14, 2020.