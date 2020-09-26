February 4, 1927 - August 29, 2020 In the summer of 1956, three years after earning his PhD in physics from MIT, Milt Andres met Anne MacLeod and found that they were, as he said, "compatible in a number of ways." By October they were engaged, and by year's end, married. So began the more than 64-year long relationship that best defines Milt Andres' life, which ended peacefully at home on August 29, 2020. Milt's other compatible passions included music, reading, travel, and a life-long thirst for knowledge, all of which continued well into retirement. This constant example of the rewards and importance of education is one of the many gifts Milt gave to his family. Another was his wit, the soul of which was its brevity, subtlety and timing, while its heart, like the man's own, was a gentle, enduring kindness. Born to Paul & Sylvetta Andres in Santa Ana, CA on February 4, 1927, John Milton "Milt" Andres discovered his passion for learning at Katella School and Garden Grove High, honing it further through his years at CalTech and MIT. During this time, Milt also raised hogs, picked oranges, served as a Navy radio technician, and worked summers at Cal Research and Standard Oil. Upon completing his service and his studies, Milt returned to Southern California where he soon began his 30+ year-long career at Ramo-Wooldridge, which later became TRW. Ultimately, though, Milt's family was his greatest joy and achievement, from his wife Anne and children (Jamie, Paul, David and Phillip) to their children's spouses and his and Anne's eight grandchildren. Going forward, in the spirit of Milt's favorite quote that "Parenthood never ends. It never ends," his memory will continue to be a guide to his family. Milt is survived by his wife, his children and their families, and by his brother Lloyd and his family. Memorial services will be held at a time and place to be determined - when friends and family can again gather safely.



