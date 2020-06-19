J. Wayne Butters
Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 aka "Trailer Fixer" passed away. Mr. Butters was famous for restoring Airstream trailers to original perfect restorations, sometimes for famous people like Tim Allen and Collin Ferrell. Mr. Butters leaves behind his beloved dogs Asa and Buttons. His Mother Betty MacNair of Oregon, Sister Carol Butters-Bielenberg of Oregon, Brother Jimmer Butters of Vegas, his Daughter Barbara Butters-Ditty and his Son Charles Glenka both California residents. Mr. Butters was loved by all for his optimism and often hilarious outlook at life. He is preceded in death by his Sister Pam Butters, his Father William J. Butters. Wayne attended middle and high school in Glendale, CA. Born in St.Louis, MO coming to California in the early 60's he became a true Californian. We will miss him dearly. Pax Brother.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
