July 14, 1925 - April 22, 2020 On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Jack Indreland passed away from complications of the Covid-19 virus at age 94. Jack was born in Los Angeles and was preceded in death by his parents, Joby and Elmer. He is survived by his loving wife, Vania and son, David.Jack enlisted in the Army at 17 and fought in Europe, attached to an artillery unit. He graduated from Occidental College in 1949 with a Geology degree and spent many years travelling the world developing water and geothermal projects. His real passion was the outdoors and every chance he got, he and Vania would hit the road in his VW Microbus for adventures, breaking trail in the mountains all over the West and competitive skiing in the winter. No gathering is planned at this time.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020