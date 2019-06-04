July 3, 1933 - May 23, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jack B. White, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor, coach, and community leader. Jack was born in Oklahoma on July 3, 1933. On May 23, 2019, he passed away peacefully at the age of 85 in his home in Baldwin Park after a hard-fought battle against cancer and Parkinson's disease. Jack enlisted in the Army at age 17 and became a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division. He left the Army as Sergeant First Class, and a few years later joined the Los Angeles Police Department. During his time at LAPD he earned his BA at Cal State, Los Angeles. He moved through the ranks of the LAPD and retired at the rank of Commander. Upon retirement from the police department, he became Chief of the Bureau of Investigation for the County of Los Angeles. Throughout his working and retirement years, Jack was a Little League coach, a member of the Board of Education in the Baldwin Park Unified School District, and a member of Baldwin Park City Council. He was the first elected mayor of Baldwin Park. He served on the council for ten years, and on the School Board for a total of 22 years. He is survived by his wife, Edna; his children: Angie, Stan (Sarah) and Jackie, grandchildren Michael (Patricia), Jack (Heather), Susie and Simon; his sister Lois (Ronnie) Wieting, and many nieces and nephews. Jack was a great man who loved his community, and who touched the lives of many. We miss him, and we'll love him forever. Visitation will be held on June 10, from 5-9 p.m., and services will be held on June 11 at 9:30 a.m. Both will be at Church of Our Heritage chapel at Forest Lawn in Covina. The family would like to thank Cinta Hospice for their kindness and assistance during this difficult time. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 4 to June 8, 2019