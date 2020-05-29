On April 11, 2020, Jack Charles Hirsh passed away at the age of 18.Jack was quiet, smart, funny, witty, kind, compassionate, and generous. Fiercely loyal to family and friends, Jack made connections with many incredible people including his life-long best friend and brother William, and his best buddy and honorary brother Daniel Cangas. Jack was a friend to anyone who needed a friend and had a gift for bringing people together. His family will be forever grateful for the friendship and community support Jack enjoyed, particularly during the last few very difficult years.Jack was a man of few words. When he spoke, it was with quick wit and typically funny. Hearing Jack speak was like finding gold. He spoke and acted with honesty and love. Jack enjoyed many great adventures with his family: hiking Cinque Terra, fishing in Alaska, snorkeling in Kauai, visiting Harry Potter World, and staying with family in Davis, CA and Oregon were among his favorites. Jack loved being active and was his happiest when working with teammates to break up a pass or defend a goal. Jack was a football and Chargers fanatic.During his brutal 2 1/2 year fight against bone cancer, Jack was our hero. Despite everything, Jack remained courageous and continued to think of others, often expressing his appreciation and rarely complaining. Jack donated his Make-A-Wish to the CHLA Child Life program to help kids and families he thought had it tougher than him. Jack only lived a short time, but he has left an impression on the many he touched that will shape and influence the way we all live. We loved him immensely and will forever feel the pain of losing him too soon. Jack is preceded in death by his grandmother Jean and great aunt MaryAnn. Jack is survived by his parents Dwight and Valerie, brother, William, grandparents Dwight, Lucy, and Al, uncles, Greg and Tom, aunt, Elizabeth, cousins, Madeline and Andrew, many extended family members, and his loyal dogs Charger and Otis.A Celebration of Life will follow.The Jack Hirsh Endowed Fund for the Child Life Program has been established in his honor. To learn more or donate visit: http://connect.chla.org/goto/jackhirshendowment
Published in Los Angeles Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.