April 15, 1942 - April 12, 2020 Amidst the disorientation of the moment, we join to mourn the loss of Jack Duganne: father, husband, artist, technical innovator in serigraphy, seminal developer of fine art printing technology, coiner of the term Giclée, teacher at Santa Monica College, Otis College of Art and Design and UCLA Extension, mentor and friend to many in and outside the arts. A Master Printer, he enabled many artists to realize their vision in both analog and digital print media.As founding director of Workshop, i.e., an artist collective and printing studio on Main Street in Santa Monica for over 47 years, he enabled an entire generation of artists to develop their skills and enjoy the camaraderie of their peers. It was a uniquely long-lived incubator for creative artists at many stages of their careers. This safe haven, with its community, resources and the stimulation of creative work going on all around, propelled ambitions, creative product and had an incalculably major impact on the arts of Los Angeles and beyond.His work celebrated the light and continuum of the Santa Monica coastline, which he enjoyed traversing on one of his pinwheel decorated trikes. His annual New Year's Day celebration featuring his "Hoppin' John" of black-eyed peas & greens was an event not to be missed. The event even lived on when it moved after the Workshop was shut down in April 2018, continuing to bring together his vast network of friends, neighbors, family and fellow artists. Jack was born in Enid, OK in 1942, to a career Air Force Colonel, Jack Sr and his wife Mary (who appropriately went by the nickname Happy). Moving every three years, they lived in Japan during the Korean War, and moved to California in 1961 following Jack Sr.'s retirement from the service. Jack served in the Air Force, attended Yale studying Chinese, attended the Sorbonne in Paris studying French, and attended UCLA as a pre-med student before switching his major to the arts. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his sons John, Max and his wife Laura, his stepdaughter Samantha Mansell, his stepson Erik Whiteman and wife Claudia, his grandchildren Emma, Gavin and Audrey, his step grandchildren Austen, Styles, Braunsen, Riley, Joshua and Gisele, his brothers Robi and Dave and their wives, children, grandchildren, and much more extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his two sisters Dianne and Deni, and two brothers Billy and Michael. A mass and memorial will be held later this year in Santa Monica, California. His Facebook page will provide updates. Many thanks to all his friends and family who stood by him throughout his bout with cancer. He will be missed by all who knew him, and will live in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local Blood Bank.



