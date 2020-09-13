December 31, 1934 - August 24, 2020 Long time Glendale resident, Jack George King, 85, passed away Monday, August 24 in hospice in Long Beach, California. Born on December 31, 1934 in New Mexico, Jack moved to Glendale as a child. He was a graduate of Glendale High School (1953) and the University of California, Los Angeles (1958). He served as advertising manager for the Glendale News Press and affiliated papers from 1966 – 1976, leading their award winning Golden Circle Classifieds before retiring to devote full time to his real estate business. He was an active member of the Glendale Lions Club for more than 20 years and member of the Glendale Presbyterian Church. He was married to Judith Oliver King from 1966 until her passing in 2010. Jack is survived by his daughters, Cynthia King and Christine King, granddaughter, Dominique Barth and grandsons, Cole and Elias Barth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store