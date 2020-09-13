1/
Jack G. King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 31, 1934 - August 24, 2020 Long time Glendale resident, Jack George King, 85, passed away Monday, August 24 in hospice in Long Beach, California. Born on December 31, 1934 in New Mexico, Jack moved to Glendale as a child. He was a graduate of Glendale High School (1953) and the University of California, Los Angeles (1958). He served as advertising manager for the Glendale News Press and affiliated papers from 1966 – 1976, leading their award winning Golden Circle Classifieds before retiring to devote full time to his real estate business. He was an active member of the Glendale Lions Club for more than 20 years and member of the Glendale Presbyterian Church. He was married to Judith Oliver King from 1966 until her passing in 2010. Jack is survived by his daughters, Cynthia King and Christine King, granddaughter, Dominique Barth and grandsons, Cole and Elias Barth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved