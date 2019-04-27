Resources More Obituaries for Jack Little Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Gene Little

Obituary

June 28, 1923 - April 15, 2019

Jack Little, loving husband, and father of five children, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was 95. Jack was born on June 28, 1923 in Los Angeles, CA, to Clarence F. and Bernice Mae (Slinkerd) Little; he had one older sister, Dorothy Dee Buck of Montana. Jack grew up in East Los Angeles, playing baseball, and was nearly cast as Butch in the TV show "The Little Rascals" because of his red hair and freckles. He excelled all through school, with an exceptional aptitude for mathematics. And he had a gift, he was an artist; he could draw anything. Shortly after graduating from James A. Garfield High School, Jack enlisted in the United States Army, and served in Germany during World War II in the 654th Army Engineers. During these years he became a professional draftsman. He returned home from the war and met the love of his life Alice Terry Smith. They were married on October 18, 1947, and celebrated 70 years of marriage. Alice passed away on August 30, 2018. Jack is survived by four of his five children, Beverly, Peggy, Scott, and Jacqueline; his eldest son Ronald passed in 2002. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Jaime, Shelby, and Gwendolyn, four grandsons, Jesse, Jeremy, Cory, and Matthew, three great-granddaughters, Emma, Madeline, and Kailani, and two great-grandsons, Tyler, and Taylor. Jack had a very long and rewarding career. He served Southern California as a Land Surveyor, and draftsman for over 70 years, and he was the owner of the Jack Little Co. Land Surveyors for over 50 years. The dedication, pride, and respect he had in his work was immense. He encouraged his employees to further their education, and offered opportunities for their success. He was always there to share everything he knew to support their achievements. And he showed this same respect for his clients, many becoming lifelong friends. Jack retired in 2016 at the age of 93. Some will remember his warm smile, his welcoming handshake, or his hearty laugh. But his greatest role, the part he played in our lives, was his capacity to see the joy in life. It was this enthusiasm that enabled him to bring laughter, and share compassion, friendship, and love with all. He simply enriched our life experience. Isaiah 55: 12 For ye shall go out with joy, and be led forth with peace: the mountains and the hills shall break forth before you into singing, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands.