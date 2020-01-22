|
|
November 21, 1934 - January 14, 2020 HOLLYWOOD - Jack Kehoe, the brilliant character actor, who appeared in significant Oscar-winning movies, died on January 14, 2020 at the age of 85. Kehoe, who has been inactive in recent years, suffered a debilitating stroke in in 2015. In his 50-year career, Mr. Kehoe played significant character roles opposite leading stars in a variety of films including the crime drama Serpico with Al Pacino with whom he also appeared on Broadway in the Basic Training of Pavel Hummel, and in several Academy Award-winning films, Melvin and Howard with Jason Robards and Mary Steenburgen, The Sting with Paul Newman and Robert Redford, and Reds with Warren Beatty, who won the Oscar for Best Director. Mr. Kehoe also played significant parts in The Pope of Greenwich Village, The Star Chamber, The Untouchables, The Paper, Midnight Run, Young Guns II, The Game, and the cult favorites Car Wash and The Fish Who Saved Pittsburgh. His filmography included some 50 motion pictures along with TV credits for The Twilight Zone and Murder She Wrote, and roles in Broadway and off-Broadway plays. Born on November 21, 1934, in the Astoria section of Queens. Following high school, Mr. Kehoe enlisted in the Army, serving three years with 101st Airborne Division. Upon his discharge he worked odd jobs while developing his acting talents studying with the renowned Stella Adler. His first movie break came in his role as the bartender in The Gang Who Couldn't Shoot Straight, which followed his acclaimed appearance in the Eugene O'Neill play A Moon for the Misbegotten. Mr. Kehoe, who lived in Hollywood Hills, is survived by Sherry Smith, his companion of 40 years, his nephew Michael Henry, his wife Donna and their family, his niece Ronnie Henry and her husband Apolinar Miranda. Funeral services will be conducted at the Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 22, 2020