May 5, 1930 - November 24, 2020 Jack J. Zukerman was born in Moline, Illinois to Anna Esrick Zukerman and Morris "Moe" Zukerman who predeceased him. His sister Frances Newman and brother, Bill Zukerman, also predeceased him.In 1948, working as a co-ed summer camp counselor in Wisconsin, Jack met his wife, Rosaline "Roz" Liebenson and that was it! They were married in June, 1951, at the Sherman Hotel in Chicago, an institution that also predeceased him.Jack attended the University of Illinois, and later that same year started law school, but dropped out due to his father's sudden death. He and Roz moved to the Quad Cities to help his brother run the family lighting business. Jack then started his own company, CSL Lighting, Inc., which he operated for several years in Moline before they moved to Los Angeles in 1976.During his career in the lighting industry, he started and sold several companies including RSA Lighting and LF Illumination. Both his career and family life are chronicled in his 2011 memoir, "Let There Be Light,"proceeds from the sale of which he donated to a scholarship fund for young lighting designers.He was philanthropic and enjoyed a 40-year membership at the Hillcrest Country Club. His other favorite affiliations included the Temple of the Arts, Otis School of Design, Jewish Federation and Jewish Vocational Services. In 2016, he was honored with the lighting industry's first Lifetime Achievement Award.Despite decades of professional success, his proudest achievement was his family. In addition to Roz, his devoted life partner of 70 years, Jack is survived by his four children, Marti Skjervem (John), Steven Zukerman, Jeffrey Zukerman (Kathy Bransford) and Michael Zukerman (Hilary Davis). The light of his life was grandchildren Jamie Artsis, Max Artsis, Julia Mohseni (Jackson), Niki Drelicharz (Brian), Marielle Zukerman, Rachel Zukerman, Kate Boshnack (Blake), Jake Zukerman, Molly Zukerman, Lynn Zukerman, Brad Zukerman and Sara Zukerman. Finally, the frosting on Jack and Roz's family cake now includes great grandchildren Donovan Mohseni and Avery and Hayden Drelicharz.Jack's family sends its deepest thanks and appreciation to caregiver Jason Mercado and, especially, Maria Macario, who for over three decades has been a rock of support for the family and cared so lovingly for Jack during the last year of his life.



