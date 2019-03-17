Home

Jack K. Furuya


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack K. Furuya Obituary
August 6, 1924 - March 12, 2019 Our beloved Jack has gone home to be with his wife Mary and our Heavenly Father. Dad passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his friends and neighbors, niece and nephew, son CJ and daughter Kimberly. May you soar with the Angels in Heaven dad.Fly Free! We love you and will miss you and mom forever. Funeral service for both Jack and Mary will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, Ca 90275 at 12:00 noon on Saturday March 23rd.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2019
