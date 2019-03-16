October 20, 1923 - January 18, 2019 Jack Louis Phillips of Beverly Hills passed away peacefully on January 18, 2019. He was born October 20, 1923 in Burley, Idaho to Louis Harry & Adelia Linea Phillips. The family moved to California a few years later. In 1941 Jack graduated from Beverly Hills High School and began the long journey of college, interrupted by WW2. In February 1943 Jack joined the army to aid our country. He served with the 34th Infantry Regiment within the 24th Infantry Division. He saw heavy action throughout the South Pacific including Hollandia (Dutch New Guinea), Biak, Leyte, and Mindanao. He served with distinction, and without furlough, until being honorably discharged as Sergeant Phillips in January 1946. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with two Bronze Battle Stars, Philippine Liberation Medal and two Bronze Battle Stars, Bronze Service Arrowhead, Good Conduct Medal, WW2 Victory Medal and five Overseas Service Bars. After the war Jack attended L.A. City College, and then graduated from UCLA in 1954 with a degree in Business. Jack worked for over 30 years at Glen Glenn Sound in Hollywood, with the eventual role of Director of Customer Relations and Sales. Jack's weekend love was being a professional drummer playing at many events and parties around Southern California. The big band era was his love. He also played an extra in the 1949 movie The Fighting Kentuckian starring John Wayne.Incredibly loving, kind and generous Jack adored his family and is survived by his nieces Mary Acker, Karen (& John) Husman, and nephews Paul (& Carol) Acker, Robert (& Kathleen) Acker, John (& Lisa) Acker, along with ten grand nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30th at 12:00PM at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 24, 2019