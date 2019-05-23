Resources More Obituaries for Jack La Flesch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack La Flesch

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jackie [Jack] D. La Flesch, 76, passed away in Las Vegas, NV on April 9, 2019, following a long illness. He was born Oct 3, 1942 in Billings, MT to Walter and Odelia [Ihly] La Flesch. The family resided in Laurel, MT. Jack graduated from Laurel H.S. in 1960 and joined the U.S. Navy soon after. He received training as an Aviation Fire Control Technician at the naval base in Memphis, TN. He attained the rank of E4 and was stationed in Hawaii and Japan. He was a member of Patron 6, "The World Famous Blue Sharks", the crews at Johnston Atoll during the Operation Dominic nuclear tests in 1962.







After his release from active duty in 1962 he attended college in Billings prior to moving to Glendale in the mid 60's. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Naval Reserve in Sept '66. He pursued a career in real estate and was the CEO of Realty World Emporium with offices in Glendale and La Crescenta, CA for many years.







For the past 16 years Jack enjoyed his retirement in Las Vegas with his best friend and the love of his life, Jean. They traveled extensively, visiting most states in the USA and collectively toured many countries on all 7 continents.







Jack was preceded in death by his parents in a tragic car accident in 1970 and brother-in-law Roger Brown, MO.







Jack is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Michele La Flesch and Melani Cherry, beloved grandsons Spencer Cherry 17 and Skyler Cherry 13 - CA, brothers Leonard and Stan [Connie] AZ, sister Kathy [Gary] Harkin MT, sister-in-laws Louise Deen and Ada Hines, Marva Brown and brother-in-law Joe [Marianne] Brown, MO and special friends Kristen Smith-Irwin and Sabrina Borgese of CA and many extended family members and dear friends.







He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was an accomplished water skier and taught many children to ski and drive his boat. After retirement he traded his tent for a 5th wheel dubbed "The Doghouse".







His honesty, humor and laughter brought light to everyone's life and he was above all, our rock, our mentor and our wonderful storyteller. Jack "POP" will be sincerely missed by all who knew and loved him. He was cremated and his ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean he loved so much. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at 2 p. m. Friday, May 24 at the Cavalry Chapel Chino Hills, 4201 Eucalyptus Ave, Chino, CA.







In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made in his name to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV.ORG) or Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, Chino, CA 91710 calvarycch.org. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 23, 2019