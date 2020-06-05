May 23, 1945 - May 25, 2020 Jack Friedman Ohringer passed away due to Covid 19 on May 25th, 2020, just two days after his 75th birthday.Jack is survived by his wife Jamie Szabadi; Kara and Zack, his two step children; his three siblings Cecia, Lee, and David; and scores of relatives, lifelong friends, and work associates.Jack was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, and was lovingly known as "Mr. Personality," especially during his Gamma Phi days at Taylor Allderdice High School, from which he graduated in 1963. He then attended Robert Morris College. He worked and managed the family business, which was a delicatessen products manufacturer.Jack enjoyed many interests throughout his life, like dancing and water skiing. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and completed his full duty with an honorable discharge.After the Coast Guard, Jack spent several more years working alongside his parents in Pittsburgh, until he set his sights on new careers in Los Angeles, where he lived for the next 54 years until his death. He worked as a stock broker, a retail manager, a property and shopping center manager, a property developer and finally a contractor, which filled the majority of his professional career.Jack, will be sorely missed and remembered fondly for the twinkle in his eyes, the bounce in his step and his unique ability to make everyone he talked to feel loved and special.



