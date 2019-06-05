May 22, 1921 - May 23, 2019 After multiple celebrations of his 98th birthday with close family and friends, Jack treated himself to one last pedicure before peacefully breathing his last. Many will remember him as a Pearl Harbor survivor and hero, but some of us will remember him as a father, grandfather, and friend. His crooked smile and the mischievous twinkle in his eyes will be missed by all. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Winnie, and his youngest son, Scott. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Fran Rogo, his granddaughters Meredith Rogo, Heidi Hill, and Xolile Tshabalala, grandson, Jared Rogo, his great-grandson, Brandon Rogo, sisters-in-law, Miriam Blau and Kitty Rogo, and many nieces and nephews. He was a great man who leaves behind a legacy of great love. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 5 to June 9, 2019