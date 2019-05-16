Home

Risher Montebello Mortuary
1316 Whittier Blvd.
Montebello, CA 90640
323-728-1261
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hills
Jack Shaffer Obituary
Jack Lee Shaffer, 82, was born in California and passed away on May 11, 2019 at his residence in Montebello. He was a lifelong resident of Montebello and graduate of Montebello High School. Jack was a Vice President/Manager in the banking industry for 30 years. He is survived by his loving daughter, Laura (John) Wakefield of Santa Ana, numerous nieces and nephews, his sister-in-law, Joan, his ex-wife, MaryAnn, many friends and everyone at the Water Board.A special thank you goes to Allen, Jessie, Mike, Guadalupe, Sergio, Ken, Mario, Toni and DL for being there for him.A graveside service is scheduled Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11am at Rose Hills.Risher Mortuary & Cremation Service are funeral directors. 323-728-1261.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 16, 2019
