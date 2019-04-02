Resources More Obituaries for Jacob Sharp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacob Sharp

Jacob Sharp, MD, retired hand surgeon at Tri City Orthopedics, Oceanside, CA, set sail on his final adventure on January 13, 2019. Having been diagnosed a decade ago with stage 4 lung cancer, metastatic to the brain, he passed at the age of 87, with Liz, his wife of 35 years, at his side. Growing up in Michigan, as a young man, "Jake" knew that his passion for sailing and the ocean had to be a part of his life. In college he and his three buddies built a sailboat, and were noted in The Detroit Times as the "Four Detroit Collegians, Who Built a Sloop from Scratch." He attended Wayne State Medical School, in Detroit, followed by Einstein, in Philadelphia, for advanced training, and Columbia in New York, to study under the preeminent hand surgeon, Dr. John Carol. Not only did Jake take to the seas, but also ventured to the skies. His experience as an Air Force Flight Surgeon sparked his passion for flying. When stationed in Modesto, CA, he knew that this was the state in which he wanted to reside, where he could be near the ocean, convenient airports, and teaching hospitals. Jake met the love of his life, and he and Liz made roots together beachside, in Oceanside, CA. They nurtured their mutual love of adventure, with many outings on their sailboat to Catalina, Santa Barbara, and the Channel Islands. By land, they enjoyed many road trips to Las Vegas, where Jake and Liz proved to be quite the blackjack players. Three years later, yet another love of his life, little Becky, their infant daughter, entered their hearts and home. Despite his busy practice, he was a doting and involved father. Becky enjoyed the thrills of sailing with her daddy and their love of string instruments, often playing duets with violin and viola, as background to Liz's beautiful singing. Becky was born on Mother's Day, 1986, which expanded the deep and tender love in the Sharp household. Liz's adult son, Craig, who resides in Michigan, also was a very important member of their family. He and Jake loved to discuss ethics, politics, and spiritual philosophies. Jake was thrilled to be a grandfather, and eventually a great-grandfather to Craig's ever-growing family, and lavished them with his love and generosity. In addition to Becky and Craig, Liz and Jake embraced the love and devotion of Jake's medical assistant, Debbie, who they considered their unofficially adopted daughter. Debbie's ever-presence, ever-helpfulness, ever-caring, and ever-loving ways meant so much to Jake and Liz. The loss of Jake was profoundly felt by both Craig and his entire family, and Debbie and her family. Sadly, Jake and Liz lost their Becky in 2007, which broke their hearts, but further cemented their commitment to each other. The healing presence of Craig, Debbie, and their families helped Liz and Jake bear their unbearable loss. Just one year later, Jake received the difficult news of his lung cancer diagnosis. Miraculously, genetic testing revealed that he would be a candidate for a unique form of oral chemotherapy, which allowed him a more viable quality of life. He outlived the statistics, and managed to endure far beyond expectations. Through his decline, Jake managed to keep his dry sense of humor, loved to play the devil's advocate, and regularly journaled in his 3x5" spiral binders with his four-colored Bic pens. He was a man who counted on people's loyalty and honesty, because these were qualities that defined him. He was secure in the knowledge that he could always count on Liz. Dr. Jacob Sharp was a trusted man, partaking in group ownership of small aircrafts, and his sailboat remains today in the original slip he had secured so many years ago. Despite his broad range of interests, talents, and deep intellect, Jake was a humble man, whose basic needs were minimal. He leaves behind his wonderful, adoring wife, Liz, his kids Craig, and Debbie, so many wonderful and loving cousins, dear friends, and colleagues, all of whom lived large in his heart. He was loved to the "bitter end," and more.