Obituary Condolences Flowers February 25, 1929 - February 21, 2019 Jacob (Jake) Voogd passed away on February 21, 2019, at his home in Laguna Beach, California, at age 90. Jake was born in the Netherlands to Maarten and Antonia Voogd, and moved to California when he was seven years old. He attended Stanford University where he studied history. After serving in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War, he returned to earn a degree in chemical engineering at USC, after which he began his career with DuPont. In 1963 he returned to the Netherlands and launched his own chemical engineering firm, Kinetics Technology International (KTI). KTI grew to become a world-wide chemical engineering company specializing in process technology for the production of hydrogen and ethylene plants. KTI operated from a head office in The Hague, with subsidiaries in Paris, London, Rome, Hamburg, Madrid, New Delhi, and Southern California, and grew to employ 2,000 people. In 1988, Jake sold KTI, but he retained Evergreen Oil, a company he had launched to pioneer the rerefining of used motor oil. His process employed hydrogenation to produce lube oil of equal or superior quality to virgin lube oil, while conserving energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Jake then started Chemical Engineering Partners, which commercialized the technology developed at Evergreen. CEP went on to design and build modern oil recycling plants in the United States, Indonesia, Brazil, and elsewhere. Chemical Engineering Partners continues to operate as an independent engineering firm. Throughout his career, Jake's curiosity and vision led him to explore many promising business concepts. Through KTI, he was a pioneer in global sourcing and work distribution, finding ways to improve efficiency by coordinating work on large engineering projects across multiple offices circling the globe. He was an early leader in the use of computer simulation to model the thousands of chemical reactions occurring in an ethylene plant in order to optimize the plant design and operating conditions. He pioneered the use of computer aided drafting and launched the first microcomputer CAD company, and he funded one of the first firms to develop tools enabling computers to recognize and process human speech. Jake served on the Boards of Directors of various companies in Europe and Silicon Valley. He was a trustee at Loyola Marymont University and at Scripps College for Women. Jake enjoyed coaching young people, particularly about their careers. He encouraged them to find a mentor or role model who could set a good example for them to follow. Jake was predeceased by his dear wife of 57 years, Joanne, and his daughter Erica. He is survived by his son Maarten Voogd and daughter-in-law Vinita, by his daughter Karla Ray and son-in-law Greg, by his brother Tony, and by his grandchildren Harrison, Antonie, Ericson, Alex, Lauren, Jacob, Benjamin, Kelsey, and Nathaniel, and their families. Memorial Services will be held March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jake Voogd can be made to: 1001 New Worshiping Communities, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), P.O. Box 643700, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-3700. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019