Jacqueline A. Steinmann
1927 - 2020
1927 - 2020 It is with heart-wrenching sadness that we mourn the passing of an extraordinary, accomplished and loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, Jacqueline Ann Steinmann. Jackie was at home in San Diego when she left us peacefully in her sleep on October 24th, 2020. Jackie leaves behind her children Heidi Steinmann-Sankey, Robert Sankey, Gregor, and Robin Steinmann, Lance and Lili Steinmann, grandchildren Rylan, Caitlin, Becker, Tiffany, Eric, Birgen, Kaitlyn, Annalise, her great-grandchildren Rhett and Krew, and numerous nieces and nephews who were loved dearly. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Gary Milburn Tobian, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.Jackie lived an extraordinarily rich and fulfilling 93 years with many personal and professional achievements that truly made her stand out as a remarkable woman and leader, including a professional golf coaching legacy at UCLA that will not soon be forgotten. An artist, a model, a medical illustrator, a teacher of all things, a gourmet cook, an entertainer, a leader, a skier, a golfer, a coach, a loving mother and grandmother, a wife, a pet lover, a passionate enthusiastic participant in life with a smile that lite up the room. Please read the full detail of this extraordinary woman at the following link: https://www.cafuneralt.com/obituary/Jacqueline-Tobian-SteinmannYou will forever be in our hearts, Mom. We miss you already.Memorial services for Jacqueline Ann Steinmann will be held on November 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA, 90068. Services will be held outside in the Courts of Remembrance. A map will be provided for you by the information kiosk at the main gate. Masks are required at Forest Lawn. All are welcome.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
