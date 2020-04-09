Home

1924 - 2020 Jacqueline (Jackie) Berman was born in Los Angeles in 1924 and moved with her family to Manhattan Beach, CA, in 1928. Her father, a pharmacist, owned and operated the Center Pharmacy, a landmark of the community at that time. She and her beloved sister, Alma (Berkus), attended Manhattan Grammar School and Redondo High School. Jackie began playing tennis at the age of 7 and continued to play at the competitive level throughout her school years and into her later life for recreation. She attended USC where she was a student in the Dental School, studying and later practicing dental hygiene. At USC, she was a proud member of the AE Phi Sorority, where she developed close relationships with her sorority sisters who remained her lifelong friends. On a family vacation to Highland Springs, CA, she met her future husband, Ted Berman. This chance meeting led to more dates and a lifetime of love and happiness that lasted until his death. Jackie and Ted had two children, Phillip (Kristin) and Cathy (Bahman) and immersed herself in their school and extracurricular activities. She and her beloved Ted traveled the world extensively, both for pleasure and in his capacity as a writer and director with Walt Disney Studios. Family and friends meant everything to her and she took great pleasure in entertaining. She developed many new friends when she began volunteering for LACMA's Service Council where she was a dedicated volunteer for 30 years. She was the proud grandmother to six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.Donations in her memory can be made to or a .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
