June 26, 1936 - April 19, 2020 Jacqueline "Jackie" Foley, 83, a long-time resident of Azusa, died Sunday the 19th of April at Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.Born in 1936 in Chicago, IL, to Veronica Burns and John Foley. She was one of nine children. Jackie moved to Southern California in 1969. There she had a long career as director of residential programs for the Foley House, helping women overcome alcoholism and substance abuse.Jackie was a devoted Catholic and a Franciscan at the Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Claremont. She loved her faith as much as she loved her family. Jackie enjoyed time with her family, whether it was at church, holidays, birthdays, trips, or just at home. She is survived by her sisters, Nancy Pecha and Kathy Durning, her brother, David Foley, her daughters, Maria Molina, Caritina Villa, Margarita Westbay, her 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren all of whom brought great joy to her life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 23, 2020