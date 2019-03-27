Resources More Obituaries for Jacqueline Harrell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacqueline Harrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jacqueline (Jackie) Harrell, a prominent California banker living in the city of Los Angeles, passed away on March 17th, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1949 and was sixty-nine years old. Her beloved husband Ben Olenick having predeceased her, Jackie is survived by her beloved daughter Erin, daughter-in-law Anika Thielbar, granddaughter Ara Jean Thielbar-Harrell, her beloved stepdaughters Blair and Jaime as well as their families whom she held very close to her heart. Jackie, as her family, friends and clients called her, was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota where she was an outstanding student and excelled in not only academics but in music and dance. Her early career included working for Sears and the power company in Minnesota. She moved to California in 1968 where she enrolled in college and continued to prove her high scholastic ability going on to earn a master's degree with honors in French. Jackie was multilingual and qualified as a language teacher both in Hebrew and in French. Throughout her life she maintained a devotion to the study of Hebrew and Judaic practices and beliefs. She was active in the congregation of the Steven Wise Synagogue and the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Having a lifelong interest in helping people achieve their financial dreams, she pursued a career in banking where she excelled. Jackie served as an officer at more than one highly regarded financial institution. She was not only a "banker" but had worked her way to be a Senior VP in Private Banking and was prideful of her role in creating personalized banking relationships. She became well known in banking circles and the business community for her meticulous attention to detail, tremendous knowledge of banking and negotiation skills. Jacqueline looked at her job as a banker as a way to help people turn their dreams into reality and she did that very well. She helped countless people achieve their financial goals. Jackie maintained a lifelong interest in helping people not only through banking but being a kind, considerate and charitable person who was always open to giving a helping hand. She instilled this spirit in her children as well. Jackie always claimed to be a "kid at heart" and especially enjoyed being a fun grandmother to her grandchildren. All three of her daughters and their families held a very special place in her heart. Her daughter Erin and her daughter-in-law Anika are successful psychologists in Northern California and they continue daily to carry on Jackie's practice of trying to help people with their problems. Jackie's daughters Blair and Jaime also carry on her gifts of generosity and compassion. Jackie's physical presence will be greatly missed by her family and friends but her gracious heart, compassion and spirit will live on in all of them. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jacqueline Harrell was held on March 22, 2019, at the Steven Wise Synagogue and was attended by many friends and family. Donations in Jacqueline's name can be made to the Kehilla Community Synagogue in Oakland, California. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries