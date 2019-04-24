August 3, 1935 - April 21, 2019 Jacqueline J. Stevens passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019, surrounded by family and after a lengthy illness. Jackie was born in Oakland, California, in 1935, the youngest of two daughters to Theresa and John N. Bigelow. She grew up in Los Angeles, attending St. Paul's Elementary School, St. Mary's Academy High School, and Mount Saint Mary's College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 1957. She married Ronald C. Stevens in 1959 and the couple settled briefly in Los Angeles before moving to Santa Barbara in 1962. Jackie worked as a school nurse at San Roque School and San Marcos High School and later as a member of the staff at the office of Dr. Joseph DiBartolomeo. She also worked for two home-care nursing services in Santa Barbara, Kimberly Quality Care and the Family Service Agency. Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, her sister, Maureen Smith, and her daughter, Peggy Stevens Dionne. She is survived by her three sons and their spouses: John, Jim (Liza), and Matt (Jean); and her four grandchildren: Marshall and Benjamin Stevens, and Maya and Ellie Lin-Stevens. Vigil & Rosary at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 25, in the Santa Barbara Mission's Serra Chapel (entrance through the Porter's Office), and Funeral Mass in the Santa Barbara Mission at 10 a.m., Friday, April 26. Graveside services to follow funeral at Calvary Cemetery. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary