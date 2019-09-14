|
|
September 24, 1930 - August 31, 2019 Jackie passed away peacefully at home. She was laid to rest alongside her brother Jerry and mother Margaret at Inglewood Cemetery. A funeral mass was held at St. Anastasia Church prior to Jackie's interment. Jackie was raised in a hard working family that owned Albini Bakery and Grocery on Manchester Ave. Jackie graduated from Fremont High in 1947 and U.C.S.B in 1950. Jackie was a dedicated teacher at Sepulveda Junior High for over 50 years. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma Women's Teaching Society. She was preceded in death by her father John P. Albini, mother Margaret Smith, brothers John D. Albini, Jerry B. Albini and Ernie Baldovin. She is survived by her nephew John Albini, niece Suzanne Leonard and sister Barbara Baldovin. Memorial donations may be made to Delta Kappa Gamma at DKGCA.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019