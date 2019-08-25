Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Thoms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Lindahl Thoms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn Lindahl Thoms Obituary
October 21, 1934 - August 14, 2019 Jacque lived a fabulous life! She was born in Hollywood and the only child of Thema & Stanley Lindahl. She is survived by daughters Shelly Scott (Mark) & Dana Thoms, their father, David Thoms, granddaughters Evan Duft (Andrew) & Alexandra Scott, great-grandchildren Lyla, Wyatt & Jeremiah. She loved family, traveling, culture & gardening. There was a special place in her heart for animals, especially those in need. She had a wonderful unique sense of style that she loved to share in her own store 'Jacquerie' in Pasadena. She continued her passion for retail at Jacob Maarse, Family Fair & Treasure Fair Thrift Shop (Pasadena Assistance League). Her favorite place of all was Lake Arrowhead where she spent her summers since the age of three. She will be greatly missed! Her memorial is private.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.