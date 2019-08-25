|
|
October 21, 1934 - August 14, 2019 Jacque lived a fabulous life! She was born in Hollywood and the only child of Thema & Stanley Lindahl. She is survived by daughters Shelly Scott (Mark) & Dana Thoms, their father, David Thoms, granddaughters Evan Duft (Andrew) & Alexandra Scott, great-grandchildren Lyla, Wyatt & Jeremiah. She loved family, traveling, culture & gardening. There was a special place in her heart for animals, especially those in need. She had a wonderful unique sense of style that she loved to share in her own store 'Jacquerie' in Pasadena. She continued her passion for retail at Jacob Maarse, Family Fair & Treasure Fair Thrift Shop (Pasadena Assistance League). Her favorite place of all was Lake Arrowhead where she spent her summers since the age of three. She will be greatly missed! Her memorial is private.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 25, 2019