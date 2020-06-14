December 4, 1944 - May 28, 2020 Jaisook Ryu Bahng passed away on May 28th after a long battle against cancer. She died in her home in San Juan Capistrano, surrounded by those who loved her most. Jaisook was born in Korea, the fourth child and only daughter of congressman Chang Yul Ryu, and Byung Sun Park. She graduated from Kyunggi High School in 1963 and received her bachelor's degree in English from Ewha University in 1967. She immigrated to the United States in 1967, attending Northwestern University where she received her master's degree in Speech and Communication in 1970. While attending Northwestern, Jaisook married Dr. Joon H. Bahng and started a family. Together they moved to Los Angeles and settled first in Glendale, and later Pasadena, where they made their family home for the next 30 years. Her husband Joon started a private practice in Glendale, specializing in Internal Medicine and Cardiology. He was very active in teaching physicians in training, served many years as a physician executive and final two years as Chief of Staff, retiring in 2005. These services were only possible through Jaisook's never wavering encouragement and assistance. In 1984, Jaisook became co-principal of The Course in Mastery, working with Dr. Michael Valenti to build a guided practice of ontological study, striving to help individuals and families transform and improve their lives. This background in ontological studies enabled Jaisook to become a much more effective facilitator as a therapist especially in relationships and family counseling. Throughout her life, Jaisook emphasized the importance of a good education, and in the early 2000's served as a Board Member of the Los Angeles YWCA where she helped support many underrepresented young women-in-need through scholarships and mentorship to attend college. In 2005 Jaisook and Joon moved to San Juan Capistrano, where in her spare time, and with her unique command of both English and Korean languages, she dedicated herself to translating many of her favorite Korean poems. She was an avid and lucky golfer, registering four holes-in-one at the Marbella Country Club in San Juan Capistrano. She enjoyed classical music and frequented the Segerstrom concert hall and Hollywood Bowl. She also had a great love of singing and threw many a memorable karaoke party at home. Jaisook is survived by her loving husband Joon, children Eugene and Aimee, son-in-law Bill, and granddaughter, Dara. We will miss her laughter, her light, and her undying love. To honor her giving spirit, the family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made either anonymously or in the name of Jaisook Ryu Bahng, to the LA Mutual Aid Network at https://www.mutualaidla.org/, to assist people who are most economically impacted by Covid-19.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 14, 2020.