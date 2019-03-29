December 19, 1924 - March 24, 2019 Jake Farber passed away suddenly but peacefully Sunday, March 24th surrounded by his loving family. Jake was a devoted husband to his wife of 68 years Janet, née Alpert. He is survived by his children Nadine Farber, Howard (Rebekah) Farber, Rochelle (Freddy) Cohen, and his grandchildren Maya (Eddie) Aharon, Keren (Alex) Fard, Jonathan Cohen, Hannah, Max, and Emma Farber, Laura and Bernie Lavender, great-granddaughter Abby Aharon, and his sister Maxine Flader. Jake was born in Los Angeles and was raised in Boyle Heights. He attended Roosevelt High School and was drafted into the Army a few days after his graduation. After returning home he went to USC on the GI Bill and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He and Janet were married in 1950 and soon after began working at his father-in-law's scrap metal business, Alpert & Alpert Iron and Metal. Along with his brother-in-law, Raymond Alpert, they grew the company to become one of the premier scrap metal and recycling businesses in the nation and the world. Jake held many senior positions in the scrap metal industry organizations both nationally and internationally. He traveled extensively throughout Asia as he grew the business and made lifelong friends in the process. Jake was very involved in many organizations: The Jewish Federation of Los Angeles, Camp Ramah, American Jewish University, Adat Ari El Synagogue, Jewish Home for the Aging, Builders of Jewish Education, and de Toledo High School, are just a few. Jake will be remembered as a loving, warm and supportive man who provided his family with a true role model of how to live a moral and ethical life, how to give to those less fortunate and as a leader who combined skills in business with the wisdom of a true 'mensch'. In lieu of flowers donations to the above organizations are greatly appreciated. Services were held on March 26th at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019