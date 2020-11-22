1/
James Alan Lieberman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Alan Lieberman, 78, surrounded by family, passed away on November 15th, 2020, at Cedars-Sinai, West Hollywood, California.Jim was born September 4th, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Norton and Julia Lieberman. He is survived by his wife, Keren Hamburger Lieberman, his sister Jane Rubin Gerstein (Robert Gerstein) his stepson David L.M. McIntyre (Sarah McKinley Oakes) and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was an academic all-star (national merit scholar), and upon graduating from the University of Minnesota, joined RCA's technology group, consulting for NASA, as one of the pioneering programmers for the early Apollo missions. His work carried him around the Pacific on tracking ships guiding the spacecraft to safe re-entry and landing. His love of the Pacific and its islands landed him in Hawaii for a ten plus year stay and the next big phase of his career. He managed the computer/instrument interface at the Haleakala Solar and Lunar Observatories (University of Hawaii) on the island of Maui. It was there, in 1979, that he met Keren. He moved to Los Angeles to spend his life with her and devoted his technical expertise and experience to developing and managing the computer/servo-mechanical interface technologies for missile defense systems at TRW (to become Northrup Grumman). He continued his work as a senior engineer and systems guru at Northrup Grumman, until 2019.He and Keren created a beautiful home in central Los Angeles, where family and friends spent afternoons and evenings with food and music discussing film, theatre, television, and politics, and frolicking in their Roman Villa style lap-pool. James always had a unique, principled take on the issues at hand. He is painfully missed by family and friends he loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved