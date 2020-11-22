James Alan Lieberman, 78, surrounded by family, passed away on November 15th, 2020, at Cedars-Sinai, West Hollywood, California.Jim was born September 4th, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Norton and Julia Lieberman. He is survived by his wife, Keren Hamburger Lieberman, his sister Jane Rubin Gerstein (Robert Gerstein) his stepson David L.M. McIntyre (Sarah McKinley Oakes) and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was an academic all-star (national merit scholar), and upon graduating from the University of Minnesota, joined RCA's technology group, consulting for NASA, as one of the pioneering programmers for the early Apollo missions. His work carried him around the Pacific on tracking ships guiding the spacecraft to safe re-entry and landing. His love of the Pacific and its islands landed him in Hawaii for a ten plus year stay and the next big phase of his career. He managed the computer/instrument interface at the Haleakala Solar and Lunar Observatories (University of Hawaii) on the island of Maui. It was there, in 1979, that he met Keren. He moved to Los Angeles to spend his life with her and devoted his technical expertise and experience to developing and managing the computer/servo-mechanical interface technologies for missile defense systems at TRW (to become Northrup Grumman). He continued his work as a senior engineer and systems guru at Northrup Grumman, until 2019.He and Keren created a beautiful home in central Los Angeles, where family and friends spent afternoons and evenings with food and music discussing film, theatre, television, and politics, and frolicking in their Roman Villa style lap-pool. James always had a unique, principled take on the issues at hand. He is painfully missed by family and friends he loved.



