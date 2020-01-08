|
August 5, 1923 - December 19, 2019 James Alfred Assells was born in Wausau, Wisconsin August 5th 1923 to William and Anna (Behrendt) Assels. He had a brother Stuart and two sisters, Pat and Virginia. In 1929 he lost his father. James was just a little kid.He lived through the Great Depression, hard times and deprivation we can only imagine.Fresh out of High School and World War 2 called. He enlisted in the Army Air Force, became a bombardier on a B-29 and was stationed in Alaska.When the war ended he mustered out of the service, married Betty Jo Hankins and settled in California. They had a beautiful marriage. The conservative James and the liberal Betty. It proved that old adage "opposites attract".He went to trade school and got a job with Hughes Aircraft where he would spend his entire career working on and designing guidence systems and other esoteric stuff eventually working on the Surveyor which was the first thing man ever landed on the moon.They raised four children ushering these sometimes arrogant ungrateful children through the turbulent and crazy 60's and 70's.We lost our mom January 1st 1977. She was just 49 years old. He had to become mother and father to his children his youngest being only 12 years old. He did this selflessly always putting his children first.In 1987 his children grown he made a trip to what he always considered home, Wausau, Wisconsin. He looked up his high school sweetheart Lois Winnie. They reconnected, the love was still there and they married. This started his second happy chapter which he richly deserved. Lois sadly passed away in 1998. We finally got him to move back to California about five years ago and we were a complete family again. We are lucky and thankful for those five years.He passed away at 96 years old literally in the arms of his four children telling him how much they loved him.We had the gift of this beautiful man for a long, long time.Here's to you dad. We did the best we could to be the children you deserved.We love you and will never forget you.He is survived by his son James Jr., son Christopher and wife Connee and their children Clark, Carlon and Connor, daughter Bonnie and husband Michael Burgwald and their children Kevin Davis, Shannon Leu, Amber Fitzpatrick and Heather Burgwald Mellor, daughter Maria and husband George Klein and their children Makenna Knox, Miles Klein and Ava Klein, as well as his second wife's children Sandy Aebly, Tom Kahelski, Susie Lonnborg, Laura Kasmodel and their collective 9 children and 5 grandchildren. James sister Virginia Ahrens of Wausau also survives him. Services will take place 1/18/20 2:00 PM at The Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery, 22601 Lassen Street, Chatsworth, California.Music was his great love so in lieu of flowers donations to "Hungry for Music" (hungryformusic.org) which provides instruments for underprivileged children.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020