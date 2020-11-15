February 23, 1927 - November 11, 2020 James Allan Ostiller passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 (Veterans Day) at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He lived his 93 years to the fullest.Born to Ann and Sam Ostiller in Evanston, Illinois on February 23, 1927, Jim was the youngest of three children. As a child, Jim and his family spent time in Chicago and Southern California. While most young boys were wearing knickers in Chicago, Jim often joked that he was responsible for bringing a new fashion trend to the Windy City - California blue jeans! He graduated from Chicago's Sullivan High School in 1944, entered the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and graduated in 1947. He served as an Officer in the Navy until 1952 and then followed his parents back to Southern California. After briefly working in the oil fields in Ventura, he settled in Los Angeles.In December 1951, Jim's father introduced him to the woman who would become the love of his life, Rosemarie. Wasting no time, Jim proposed to Rosemarie in February 1952, and they married on July 20, 1952 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Rosemarie and Jim celebrated a remarkable 68 years of marriage this year. His love for Rosemarie never ceased as he would always reach for her hand, even in his final days.The couple settled in Los Angeles where they raised four children. Jim was a gentle, soft-spoken patriarch, and family meant everything to him. Family dinners together were always memorable, whether at home or at LA restaurants they enjoyed exploring. He loved his entire family unconditionally and spoke with pride about their accomplishments.Taking a cue from his father and brother, Sandy, Jim became a Certified Public Accountant and practiced for over 50 years, finally retiring at the age of 83. After juggling night classes and tax season breaks for many years, Jim earned a Master of Business Taxation from USC in 1983.While Jim was an avid storyteller with a never-ending sense of humor, he also had a keen intellect and enjoyed reading books and mastering advanced crossword puzzles well into his 80s. He even had a moment of fame when he enjoyed a winning stint on the game show Jeopardy! in 1979.Jim was beloved by his friends and hundreds of clients. He had a sense of style in his clothes and cars, but never took himself too seriously. Jim always had a smile on his face and an easy laugh, greeting everyone he met with genuine interest. He rooted for the underdog, whether in sports or in life, and his compassion and generosity for the underserved never wavered. When Jim was in his late 70s, he started volunteering with Reading to Kids, where each month he would read stories to underserved children near downtown Los Angeles.One of his longtime goals was to travel to all 50 states, which he accomplished at the age of 75 when he visited North Dakota (#49) and then Alaska (#50) on a family cruise.Jim is survived by his wife, Rosemarie; his daughters, Karen and Cathy; his sons, Richard and Steven; his daughter-in-law, Patricia; and his five grandchildren, Nicholas, Kimberly, Megan, Ryan, and Kayla, who were his pride and joy. Sincere thanks to his four dedicated and longtime caregivers, Barbara, Maria, Tess, and Virginia.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jim's honor to Reading to Kids, Hadassah, Cedars-Sinai, or a charity of the donor's choice
.A private service will be held at Hillside Memorial Park. To celebrate Jim's life, the family is planning a virtual memorial to be held at a future date where friends and family can share their favorite memories, stories, and jokes.