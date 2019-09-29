|
October 16, 1942 - September 23, 2019 Jim McInnes passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, at home surrounded by family, in the house he built and so lovingly maintained.From humble beginnings in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Jim achieved successes in life beyond his imagination. As a young boy, he immigrated to the United States with his parents Alex and Doris (née Serniuk), older brother Brian, and younger sister Lynn. In 1959, he met Gail (née Ostoja), the love of his life, on the Santa Monica Pier. They married and had three children, Dennis, Lisa and Deborah. Nothing was more important to him than family.Jim led an honorable life, adhering to an unfailing moral compass that dictated the virtues of love, friendship, honesty, loyalty, dignity and generosity. He also valued hard work, which he employed together with impressive talent to build many homes for clients of his construction business as well as for family and close friends. He enjoyed spending time with family, road trips, music, laughter and relaxing with family pets over the years. He also relished the challenge of beautifully refurbishing many classic cars. Jim is survived by his loving wife Gail of 56 years; daughters Lisa and Deborah (Mike); 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Lynn (Jim); niece Shelley; nephews Jimmy (Ceci), Greg (Tracey) and Sean (Mary); cousin Kenny; and extended family. He is preceded in death by several dear relatives, including his mother Doris, brother Brian, and son Dennis.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 29, 2019