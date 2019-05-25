July 14, 1924 - May 17, 2019 Our charming father passed away at the age of 94 with his family by his side. He was a WW II veteran, story-teller and always a gentleman. He loved being with his family, and especially enjoyed the company of his grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Carolyn Ott. He is survived by his children, Marianne, Jim (Marena), Lisa Cipiti (Nick), Michael (Denise), Carrie, and Katie Morris (Ned); grandchildren, Charlie, Trudy, and Leah Padden, Nicholas (Erin), Jimmy, and Annie Cipiti, Will, Carolyn, and Joe Padden, and Carolyn and Peter Morris; and two sisters, Betty and Joanne. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00am at American Martyrs Church in Manhattan Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homeboy Industries. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 25 to May 26, 2019