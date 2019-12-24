|
|
January 4, 1946 - December 19, 2019 James Hollander, husband to Doris, father to Elyse and Danielle, and brother to Joan, passed away at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, surrounded by his family. James was born in Chicago, Illinois, to George and Bessie Hollander. He was an eager fan of cinema from a young age. James attended film school at Columbia College in Chicago, but his love for cinema drew him to Los Angeles, where he arrived in 1969. He found work with iconic designer Saul Bass, then went on to co-found his own editorial company before working for KNBC News. During his time at KNBC, he won an Emmy for a documentary and met his wife, Doris, in the newsroom. They were soon raising two daughters together at their home in Pacific Palisades. James was known for his charismatic storytelling, his love of vintage audio equipment, and his 1974 gold Volvo, which he proudly boasted had a million miles on it. He was a tireless advocate for French cinema, particularly his favorite director, Claude Lelouch, whom he adored as much as he adored Paris itself. More than anything, he was known for his unwavering love of his wife Doris and his daughters Elyse and Danielle. He was incredibly proud of them and let everyone know. He was deeply loved and he will be deeply missed, but he will never, ever be forgotten.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019