November 21, 1946 - November 23, 2020 James Bennett Leytus, native Angeleno, beloved father, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend, died November 23 after a courageous several year battle with lung cancer. Known to everyone simply as Jim, he turned 74 years young two days before his passing.Big-hearted, endlessly curious and a great conversationalist, he always made an impact on people, whether by his interest in sports, politics, yoga and even juggling, or because, at 6-feet 6-inches tall, he stood out in any room he entered. But more than his stature, he'll be remembered primarily for his kindness and generosity. Jim was born November 21, 1946 and was the eldest child of the late Joyce and Arnie Leytus. Jim graduated from Hamilton High School in West Los Angeles, where he was a standout on the school's varsity basketball team. He also played collegiate basketball at San Fernando Valley State College (now Cal State Northridge). He even used his playing skills to land his first job, at Arthur Andersen, LLP, in part because he could help the accounting firm's basketball team.He soon brought his CPA training to his father's dairy foods brokerage, Arnold Leytus Inc., taking it over when his father retired. For much of his career he commuted between his home in Cheviot Hills and to his company's cheese production facility in central Wisconsin. The company owned the Kickapoo Valley Cheese Corp. in Wisconsin, and Jim moved there for several years as he brought it back to profitability. He was the kind of leader who cared deeply about and was beloved by his employees. Jim loved to travel, loved food and was a lifelong fan of the Dodgers, Lakers and USC athletes. He also practiced yoga for more than 50 years, long before it was a common practice among fellow baby boomers. While he enjoyed a long and successful career, the greatest joy in Jim's life was his family. He is survived by his loving daughters Shauna (Jeff Porter) and Katie (Justin Doff); grandchildren Beatrice Porter, Leo Doff and Georgia Doff; sister Judy Leytus (Diana Thorn), brother Roger Leytus (Eric Marvel) , and an extended network of family and friends who will always love and miss him.In accordance with Jewish tradition, Jim was interred soon after his death; a funeral/memorial service in his honor will await safer times. Donations to the American Lung Association
in James Leytus' name would be deeply appreciated.