|
|
June 7, 1936 - March 19, 2020 James (Jim) Dozal, age 83, passed on due to complications from Alzheimer's. He was born in Los Angeles to Joseph and Frances Dozal. As a child, Jim and his siblings acted in several movies. He can be seen in the 1957 musical, The King and I and several westerns of the same time period. Jim attended George Washington Preparatory High School where he enjoyed playing track and basketball. Jim had a way with women, an eye for beauty and an entrepreneurial spirit. Naturally, he became a hair stylist and opened his own business, Aura Salon in Newport Beach. His clients loved his talent and his stories. Jim did not have a sarcastic or acerbic bone in his body. He spoke honestly and gave great advice. Jim cared deeply for his friends and family and enjoyed giving a heartfelt speech at all get togethers. He welcomed everyone he met with open arms, he was a gracious host, and a true gentleman. Jim married the love of his life, Dotty Dozal, on Valentine's Day, 40 years ago. Jim actively participated in programs of AA and Al-anon. Jim attributes his successful marriage to these programs. Jim and Dotty loved to travel and experience life to the fullest. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Dotty; sons Joseph (Paula), and Daniel (Mandy); grandchildren Logan, Elijah, Stella, Levi, and Georgia; his brother Jerry, sister Gilda, and their families. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's Family Services. A celebration of life will be held once we are no longer suffering from social distancing limitations. Jim hugged and kissed every person he met and he would expect us to do the same. He is not gone. Just gone ahead.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020