December 26, 1928 - September 6, 2020 Born in Texas, Jim served at the end of World War II and in the Korean War. Jim married Helen Whatley in 1953, they were married sixty years. They moved to LA in 1954. Jim earned his masters degree and taught at UCLA. He worked as a stage manager, producer, performer, actor, special effects, and stage crafts, retiring from NBC after working on shows and appearing on the Johnny Carson Show. Jim and Helen lived in Las Vegas, NV in the 1970's, moving back to CA. Jim worked with Rip Taylor, Glen Campbell, Harry Blackstone Jr., Billy Barty and others. He loved playing golf. He worked in special effects on films such as 7 Faces of Dr. Lao, Psych-Out and The Trip. He appeared in a number one rated children's show Beachcomber Bill with his Jim Cotten Puppets and produced TV shows. He appeared in Funny Farm and Hocus Pocus in Las Vegas. He wrote plays, children's books, painted, sculpted, built giant dragons or mirrored elephants.It's sad to know that we will never again be blessed with the sight of him wearing a goofy hat, or laughing over one of his jokes. The world was filled with more laughter and joy because of a man named Jim Cotten. James is survived by daughter Cynthia (Milton) Miller of Mora, NM; son James (Melody) Cotten, Jr. of Roseburg, OR; and daughter Jennifer (Rudy) Gamboa of Nevada City, CA; seven grandchildren Amy Miller, Alex Chacon, Rudy Gamboa, Jessica Cotten, Nichole Cotten, Jackson Cotten and one great grandchild Aurora Gamboa.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 21, 2020.
