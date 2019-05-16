July 8, 1923 - March 29, 2019 James Edward Brown passed away peacefully at his home in Newport Beach, California, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 95. Jim was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Annette W. Brown and Philip P. Brown. He had one sister, Marilyn Snyder. After high school, Jim attended the University of Virginia. His education there was interrupted when he enlisted in the United States Army to serve in World War II. He was sent to the Asiatic-Pacific Theater with battles and campaigns in New Guinea, the Southern Philippines and Luzon receiving 3 Bronze Stars, Good Conduct ribbons and World War II victory medals. In addition, he was a Carbine Marksman and a Rifle Sharpshooter. He received his Honorable Discharge from the Army on January 7, 1946. Jim was recognized as a supporter of the World War II National Memorial in Washington D.C. He returned home to the U.S. and finished his college career at The Ohio State University graduating with a Bachelor degree in Industrial Engineering on September 5, 1949. Besides working in the steel business, Jim found time to join some hunt clubs and enjoyed fox hunting on his good horse "Domino." While back in Ohio, Jim took flying lessons. He loved flying! In his early "thirties," he and his father moved to Los Angeles and opened Brown Steel Supply Co. (later named California Steel & Tube) in the City of Industry. Jim was President and CEO of his company. He was also very active in the City of Industry as a President of Industry Manufacturers Council and a member of the Board of the Bank of Industry. Jim met his wife Lois Linsman through a mutual friend in 1957. They married at the Beverly Hills Hotel on January 19, 1958. Together they raised three beautiful children. In January, they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. A lover of sports, Jim played golf, tennis and enjoyed skiing up until the age of 75. His greatest pleasure was flying his family up to their home in Sun Valley, Idaho, to enjoy all of the above activities. He also enjoyed taking good friends on golfing and fishing trips. Jim was a pleasant, kind, respectful, smart and lovable man. His family was so fortunate to have had him as a husband, a father and grandfather. We miss him tremendously. He is survived by his loving wife, Lois; his sons, Douglas and Peter; his daughter, Suzy and her husband Rainer; three grandsons, Steven, Daniel and Joshua and his daughter-in-law, Janet. His granddaughter, Kaleen passed away two years ago after battling leukemia. Jim was laid to rest with a Military Burial at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California, on April 3, 2019. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 16 to May 19, 2019