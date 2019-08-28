|
September 10, 1917 - July 23, 2019 Born September 10, 1917 in Michigan. Died at 101 years old on July 23, 2019 in Torrance, California.Predeceased by Jeanette, his wife of 54 years, and sister Elaine. Survived by his daughter Jill, grandchildren Daniel (Brenda), Amanda (Patrick), and Alex, and great grandson Calvin.Raised in Michigan, he attended Michigan State and MIT, was in the military in WW II, and spent his working life as an aerospace engineer in California where he met and married Jeanette. He and Jeanette enjoyed traveling, camping all over the US and touring parts of Mexico, Central America, Asia, S. America, and Europe. He delighted in visiting relatives, riding bikes, swimming, photography and learning about anything. He was an avid participant in the Great Books program until his death. He served his community on the Water Commission and the Library Commission, participating on the Board at New Horizons during the 2 decades they lived there, and assisting and encouraging Jeanette with her various political volunteering.No service is planned. "
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 28, 2019