More Obituaries for James Thompson
James Eugene Thompson

James Eugene Thompson Obituary
2/20/1944 – 12/19/2019James E. "Jim" Thompson passed away on December 19, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in Seattle, Washington, he then spent the majority of his life and career in Los Angeles, California. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Loyola Marymount University and his doctorate from California Western University. He spent several decades working in TV and film, earning an Emmy for the television movie, Do You Remember Love? He also taught college courses in TV and film at Loyola Marymount University for several years. He then embarked on a second career in teacher education, which he pursued for several decades. He and his wife, Beth, had been married for 50 years and enjoyed going on cruises together all around the world, and for the past few years had been living in Marietta, Georgia. He was a loving father and grandfather and is survived by his wife Beth, his brother Bob, his children Liz, James, Gabrielle, Annemarie, and Christopher, and by his grandchildren Jack, Maddie, Dominic, Finn, Leighton, Grayson, Noah, and Ella. A memorial service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, January 4th, 2020, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations to or March of Dimes would be appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
