October 1, 1953 - September 30, 2020 James (Jim) Lantry died unexpectedly one day shy of his 67th birthday with his loving wife Virgie by his side. Jim was born to Thomas Lantry and Carmela Rocco on October 1, 1953 in Queens, NY and grew up in Far Rockaway, NY. When Jim was 18 years old he moved to Westchester, CA to pursue his dreams. Jim began working at age 12 to help his family and from that point on he never stopped working. Jim was very successful in his career due to his persistence, appetite for learning, work ethic, and friendly demeanor. At the time of his retirement, Jim was the Chief Surveyor for the City of Los Angeles. He continued to work after retirement providing consulting services in his field of expertise, played golf with family and friends, and spent quality time with his family. Jim was an outgoing man, and a great storyteller with a ready smile.Jim will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind including his wife Virginia (Virgie) Lantry , his daughters Christina Daniels (Hovannes), Elizabeth Maddy (Loren) and Nickie Lantry, his grandchildren Sierra, Aiden, Kyla, Fiona, and Christian, his brother Frank Kotowski and his sister Denise Taylor. His big smile, his stories, and his warm nature will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. A private Celebration of his Life is being held on October 24 in Huntington Beach and a gathering of friends will be held at a local beach on October 25.



