James Francis Price, 85, passed away on April 11, 2020, in Santa Monica. He was born in Hollywood on January 2, 1935, the son of the late Carl Price and Vera Price, nee Tannehill, of Los Angeles. James Price attended St. Paul the Apostle School in Westwood, where nuns expressed their displeasure with his being left-handed. He went to Loyola High School in Los Angeles and he graduated from Los Angeles High School in 1953. James Price enlisted in the U. S. Army and he served in the Army in Korea near the DMZ (demilitarized zone) during the period following the Korean War Armistice. Upon his return to the states he attended college at UCLA and he received a B.A. in History in 1960, after which he was accepted into the graduate program in History at UCLA.Though he worked as a high school teacher and private tutor for much of his life, James Francis Price was, in his essence, a writer. He spent hours, days, weeks, months and years writing screenplays and novels at his father's desk on his Adler typewriter, often with a glass of red wine. While a graduate student at UCLA in 1962 James Price took Honorable Mention in the Samuel Goldwyn Creative Writing Competition for his short stories "A Crow for One Day" and "Rollie Weed", behind Francis Ford Coppola, who took first place. In 1972 he sold a screenplay, "The Stolen Moment", and became a member of the Screen Writers Guild. He subsequently wrote scripts and at least one novel. As a teacher for over 28 years in the Los Angeles area, he was known for his proficiency in reading and composition and in teaching English literature and Government. He twice married and is survived by his many friends and his brother Robert Price of Raleigh, North Carolina, and his sons Jeff Dominic Price of Santa Monica, Eric J. Price of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Matthew Lonergan Price of Los Angeles, by his daughters Giselle Price Williams of Tualatin, Oregon, and Kelly Constantine of Topanga, California, and eight grandchildren. He is buried at the National Cemetery in Riverside, California.James Price was very much loved by all of his children and grandchildren and his many friends. He lived a very full life and he touched a lot of people. Though he faced his share of challenges in life, he seemed to always land on his feet at some point, reminding us of one of his phrases, which he always used to say with light in his eyes: "Be of good cheer."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store