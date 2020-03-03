|
June 10, 2017 - February 28, 2020 Our beloved "Bumby" passed away in the comfort of his mother's loving arms with his father by their side. James spent his life bravely fighting Tay-Sachs disease. He touched many with his sweet and gentle nature and was adored by anyone who had the pleasure to enjoy his precious smiles. James is survived by his parents, Andrea and Gregory, and brother William of South Pasadena. Please consider extending kindness to a stranger or someone in need on this day of remembrance. Service information: www.cabotandsonsfh.com
