More Obituaries for James Weinbrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Francis Weinbrecht


2017 - 2020
James Francis Weinbrecht Obituary
June 10, 2017 - February 28, 2020 Our beloved "Bumby" passed away in the comfort of his mother's loving arms with his father by their side. James spent his life bravely fighting Tay-Sachs disease. He touched many with his sweet and gentle nature and was adored by anyone who had the pleasure to enjoy his precious smiles. James is survived by his parents, Andrea and Gregory, and brother William of South Pasadena. Please consider extending kindness to a stranger or someone in need on this day of remembrance. Service information: www.cabotandsonsfh.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
