January 11, 1925 - November 11, 2019 Jim Myers passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 11, 2019, two months shy of his 95th birthday. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife Annabelle, and is survived by his two sons Bob (Anne) and Rick (Nicola), and six wonderful grandchildren that adored and were inspired by their grandparents. Jim Myers was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and attended the University of Wyoming before going on to receive a PhD in Psychology from the University of Southern California (USC). He began his professional career at the Prudential Insurance Company doing marketing research. He was then recruited to join the faculty and serve as Assistant Dean at the USC Marshall Business School. Jim taught for two decades at USC, and while there began a consulting career doing market research and statistical analysis for major corporations such as Coca-Cola, Holiday Inn, Frito Lay, Kodak and many others. During this time, he pioneered revolutionary methodologies for studying human behavior as it applies to new consumer product development. He was later recruited by Peter Drucker to join the faculty at the Claremont Graduate School where he taught for nearly two decades. Jim and his family were longtime members of The Beach Club in Santa Monica, where both he and his wife Annabelle served on the Board of Directors. He loved golf and introduced the game to his two sons. He was a member of the Riviera Country Club, and decades-long member of the Los Angeles Country Club. He was one of the many really good men from the Greatest Generation, and he served as a valued friend and mentor to many. Jim will be missed greatly and remembered for the wonderful example he set for others. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to at 6033 West Century Blvd., Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90045.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019