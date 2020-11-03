September 22, 1931 - October 30, 2020 Loving husband to Joanne Tunney Hawkins for over 66 years, father to Katherine (Rene') Berger, Loretta Hawkins, James Hawkins, Jr., William (Joanna) Hawkins, grandfather to Sarah (Mike) Gonzalez, Pieter (Erin) Berger, Kate (Ryan) Madry, Anna (Joe) Ziemann, James C. Hawkins, Keegan, Addison, Weylin, and Imogen Hawkins; Great grandfather to nine with two babies on the way. What gave him the most joy in life was spending time with his large and loving family. He was always engaged, authentic and faith filled. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War and a true patriot. He was a hard worker from building and repairing radios during high school to his professional career building instrumentation for aircraft and spacecraft. He was always available for a conversation about the USC Trojans or the LA Dodgers, for a friendly game of cribbage or to give practical life advice. He will be missed. Donations can be made to the Dominican Sisters Vision of Hope, visionofhope.org
; OC Hydrocephalus, surf4shea.com
; Homeboy Industries, homeboyindustries.org
; or the Cloistered Carmelite Nuns, Alhambra. There will be a Zoom memorial mass on Saturday, Nov. 7th at 10:00 a.m., Please contact Cabot and Sons Funeral Home for details.